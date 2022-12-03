Bridges (knee) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Spurs.

Bridges, who has played 330 consecutive games, feared he suffered a hyperextended knee during Friday's loss to the Rockets, but it appears he'll be fine for Sunday. However, it wouldn't be surprising if he saw fewer minutes than usual. Over the past five games, he's averaged 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and a block in 38.2 minutes.