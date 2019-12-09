Bridges is considered probable for Monday's game against Minnesota due to a sprained finger, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Bridges apparently picked up the injury during Saturday's game against Houston, and while it could hamper him in the short-term, it doesn't look as though he'll miss any time. Bridges scored in double-figures Friday for the fifth consecutive game, finishing with 14 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes.