Suns' Mikal Bridges: Probable for Monday
Bridges is considered probable for Monday's game against Minnesota due to a sprained finger, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Bridges apparently picked up the injury during Saturday's game against Houston, and while it could hamper him in the short-term, it doesn't look as though he'll miss any time. Bridges scored in double-figures Friday for the fifth consecutive game, finishing with 14 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...