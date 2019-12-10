Play

Bridges (finger) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Bridges is dealing with a left finger sprain, but he's not expected to miss any time. In five December games, he's averaging 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 25.8 minutes.

