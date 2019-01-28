Bridges turned in 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes in the Suns' 116-102 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

The rookie's play was a bright spot in yet another loss for the Suns, as he posted his best scoring total since Dec. 29. One of the biggest keys to Bridges' success Sunday was his three-point marksmanship, as the 22-year-old matched his monthly high for attempts from behind the arc and drained them at a 50.0 percent clip. Bridges' offensive contributions remain too inconsistent to make him anything more than a deep-league consideration for the time being, but lines like Sunday's serve as a glimpse of a level of upside that should manifest itself with greater frequency the more experience he garners.