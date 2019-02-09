Bridges ended with 19 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 117-107 loss to the Warriors.

Bridges played a team-high 37 minutes Friday, contributing in multiple categories despite some poor shooting. He has scored at least 16 points in four of his past six games, typically shooting better than this. Across those six games, he has also racked up a combined 28 rebounds, 16 assists, 15 steals, and 17 three-pointers. His minutes are regularly in the mid to high-thirties and his current production warrants a roster spot in most competitive leagues.