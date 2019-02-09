Suns' Mikal Bridges: Productive night despite shooting woes
Bridges ended with 19 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 117-107 loss to the Warriors.
Bridges played a team-high 37 minutes Friday, contributing in multiple categories despite some poor shooting. He has scored at least 16 points in four of his past six games, typically shooting better than this. Across those six games, he has also racked up a combined 28 rebounds, 16 assists, 15 steals, and 17 three-pointers. His minutes are regularly in the mid to high-thirties and his current production warrants a roster spot in most competitive leagues.
More News
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Career-high 20 points Saturday•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Fills stat sheet in loss•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Productive in losing effort•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Contributes offensively Thursday•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Solid effort in loss Friday•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Career-best five triples in loss•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...