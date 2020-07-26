Bridges posted 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, an assist and three blocked shots across 16 minutes in Sunday's 117-103 scrimmage loss to the Celtics in Orlando.

Bridges has jumped in and out of the Suns' starting five over his two-year tenure with the team, but he comes to the bubble after starting 11 consecutive games at the three before play halted. The 6-7 Villanova product is a capable interior player and leads the starters in turnover average with an average of just one error per game. As long as Oubre is absent, Bridges should be a dependable source of production in all formats.