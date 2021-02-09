Bridges collected 22 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five assists, four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Monday's 119-113 win over the Cavaliers.

After spending time in the backcourt during Devin Booker's absence, Bridges is back where he belongs at the wing. His averages took a hit after subpar games against Detroit and New Orleans, but he appears to be back on track and will continue to see around 35 minutes per game.