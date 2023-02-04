Bridges provided 25 points (9-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 106-94 win over the Celtics.

Bridges didn't do much in other categories, but he didn't need to contribute across the board after leading the Suns in scoring against one of the best teams in The Association. Bridges has benefited from the fact that Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker (groin) have all missed time throughout the season, and he has embraced the more prominent offensive role by posting career-best numbers. He's scored at least 23 points in four games in a row and is averaging 17.0 points per game on the season.