Suns' Mikal Bridges: Questionable for Monday
Bridges has a bruised quadriceps and is questionable for Monday's game at Charlotte, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Bridges had 11 points and one rebound in 16 minutes Friday against the Mavericks, but it's unclear when he actually sustained the injury. The second-year forward has yet to miss a game in his short career.
