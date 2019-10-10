Bridges (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Bridges appears to recovering well from the bone bruise he suffered in the offseason. With initial expectations being that he could potentially miss time into the regular season, the upgrade in designation is a huge confidence boost for fantasy owners as it's clear that Bridges is trending in the right direction. That said, expect the Phoenix coaching staff to exercise caution with their second-year forward.