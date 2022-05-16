Bridges provided six points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during Sunday's 123-90 loss to Dallas in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Bridges was a key piece in the Suns' regular-season success, but he struggled to make a major impact in the playoffs -- and especially in this series. Prior to Sunday's laugher, which the Mavs led by as much as 46 points in the second half, Bridges averaged only 10.5 points (43.1% FG), 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals through the first six games of the series. Oftentimes, Bridges' contributions don't show up in the box score, but he did very little to help the Suns' sputtering offense, hitting only five three-pointers on 18 attempts over the seven games. The relative lack of attempts is somewhat surprising -- especially considering that in last year's Western Conference Semifinals series against Denver, Bridges hoisted 21 attempts in just four games.