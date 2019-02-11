Bridges compiled nine points (2-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 loss to the Kings.

Bridges struggled from the field Sunday, ending with just nine points in 35 minutes. His value comes on the defensive end where he racked up another three steals, his sixth straight game with double-digits in that category. His offense is certainly starting to come around but there are going to be some off-nights. He should be rostered in most formats for his steals and threes, as well as a smattering of points, assists, and rebounds.