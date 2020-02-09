Suns' Mikal Bridges: Quiet performance Saturday
Bridges amassed nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 117-108 loss to the Nuggets.
Bridges production was somewhat subdued Saturday, although the playing time continues to be a real positive. Over the past two weeks, Bridges has been a top-50 player in nine-category leagues despite averaging just 9.4 points per game. His role as the starting power forward seems locked in for now and he should be on a roster in all formats moving forward.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.