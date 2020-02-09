Bridges amassed nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 117-108 loss to the Nuggets.

Bridges production was somewhat subdued Saturday, although the playing time continues to be a real positive. Over the past two weeks, Bridges has been a top-50 player in nine-category leagues despite averaging just 9.4 points per game. His role as the starting power forward seems locked in for now and he should be on a roster in all formats moving forward.