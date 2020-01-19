Suns' Mikal Bridges: Reaches new career high in scoring
Bridges contributed 26 points (10-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 40 minutes during Saturday's 123-119 win over the Celtics.
Bridges finished with career highs in scoring and three-pointers while amassing at least two steals and two blocks for the third time in the last 20 games. The 40 minutes were also Bridges' most of the season, and offers hope that the second-year swingman may continue to receive steady playing time even once Kelly Oubre (concussion) returns. Bridges has been a force defensively all season and has seemingly recovered from his frigid start to the campaign from distance. Dating back to Thanksgiving Day, Bridges has connected on 42 percent of his 2.0 three-point attempts per game.
