Bridges produced 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in Saturday's 101-92 win over the Cavaliers.

Bridges made the game's highlight reel, converting a nifty half-court alley-oop delivered by Devin Booker. Bridges has job security in the Suns' starting lineup, but he's amid a slight regression since posting an excellent 21-point effort against the Lakers last week. He's still on pace to meet his usual season averages.