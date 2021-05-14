Bridges posted 21 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 41 minutes in Thursday's 118-117 win over the Trail Blazers.

Bridges bounced back from a sub-par night against the Warriors with one of his best scoring totals of the season. Bridges' effort marked only his second double-double of the year, with his last one occurring back in late January. The forward's steady rebound totals have saved many of his stat lines, and if his three-point stroke is dialed in, he can impact swift damage on the scoreboard.