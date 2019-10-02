Suns' Mikal Bridges: Remains out
Bridges (undisclosed) is not practicing Wednesday, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Bridges is set to miss a second straight practice as he continues to deal with undisclosed discomfort. The issue is considered minor, and Bridges was seen doing some light shooting after Wednesday's practice, per Olson.
