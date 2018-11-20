Suns' Mikal Bridges: Scores 13 points in Monday's loss
Bridges contributed 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two steals, one rebound, and one assist in 23 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the 76ers.
Bridges drew the start and played well against the team that traded him away on draft night, although he was limited due to foul trouble. Bridges has now drained three threes in consecutive contests and has scored at least 13 points in three of the last four. His ability to make an impact without needing a lot of touches makes him an excellent fit alongside Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, and it's clear coach Igor Kokoskov is committing to developing Bridges amidst yet another losing season.
More News
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: In starting five Monday•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Headed back to bench•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Best game of the season Saturday•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Eight points in spot start•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Will draw the start Wednesday•
-
Suns' Mikal Bridges: Across the board production Monday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.