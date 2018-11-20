Bridges contributed 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two steals, one rebound, and one assist in 23 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the 76ers.

Bridges drew the start and played well against the team that traded him away on draft night, although he was limited due to foul trouble. Bridges has now drained three threes in consecutive contests and has scored at least 13 points in three of the last four. His ability to make an impact without needing a lot of touches makes him an excellent fit alongside Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, and it's clear coach Igor Kokoskov is committing to developing Bridges amidst yet another losing season.