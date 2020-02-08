Suns' Mikal Bridges: Scores 13 vs. Rockets
Bridges finished with 13 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four boards, two assists, one board and four steals in 31 minutes of a 127-91 win against the Rockets on Friday.
Bridges posted a well-rounded line in his team's dominant victory on his way to scoring in double figures for the third straight game. Bridges also notched four steals for the second time in three games. The Suns play the second leg of the back-to-back against the Nuggets on Saturday.
