Bridges notched 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 118-105 win over the Bucks.

Bridges attempted 13 shots, his most of the playoffs, and scored in double figures for the first time since Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. The third-year player doesn't garner the attention like Phoenix's stars, but he has played a critical role in their dominant run to the Finals.