Bridges had 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in Sunday's win over Denver.

Some of Bridges' contributions don't show up in the box score, but he was an extremely integral part of a dominant series for the Suns, who controlled all four games virtually from start to finish. Dating back to Round 1, the Villanova product has scored in double figures in seven consecutive games while notching multiple steals/blocks in five of those contests.