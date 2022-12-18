Bridges chipped in 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 victory over the Pelicans.

Bridges recorded 10 of his 15 points in the first half on 4-of-11 shooting from the field, adding a rebound and two steals. The Phoenix small forward added five points in the second half on just 1-of-2 shooting while also knocking down his only two free-throw attempts. He finished the contest with a game-high three steals and has scored at least 15 points in six of nine games this month.