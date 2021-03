Bridges finished with 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six boards, three assists and three steals in 35 minutes of a 113-101 win against the Timberwolves on Friday.

Bridges finished with 17 points in both of his team's back-to-back games against the Timberwolves. He was on the mark shooting in the contest, finishing second in points in his team's win. He'll next face the Lakers on Sunday.