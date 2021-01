Bridges totaled 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 108-104 loss to the Grizzlies.

Bridges posted a strong all-around line despite the abnormal struggles at the free throw line as he's at 82.1 percent from the foul line so far this season. The 24-year-old remains on pace for a breakout season with averages of 15.3 points on 51.6 percent shooting, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.6 steals per game.