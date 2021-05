Bridges had 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two assists, three steals and two blocks in Friday's win over Utah.

Bridges scored in double figures for the sixth time in seven games, and he now has six steals and four blocks in his last two appearances alone. Over the last three games, Bridges is a combined 9-of-16 from beyond the arc.