Bridges scored 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with three assists, two steals, one rebound and one block in a 133-130 victory over the Rockets on Monday.

Thanks to some efficient shooting, Bridges scored 20-plus points for the seventh time of the season while also contributing solid defensive stats. The forward has recorded at least a steal or a block in each of his last 15 games while also scoring 12.3 points per game over that stretch. His consistent play on both sides of the floor make him a valuable option in fantasy leagues despite not putting up huge numbers in any category.