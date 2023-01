Bridges notched 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 136-106 loss to Memphis.

Bridges is having the best season of his career and has taken a leap forward in terms of his scoring numbers, putting up at least 20 points in three of Phoenix's last four games during the current road trip. Bridges is posting career-best numbers in points (15.8), rebounds (4.6) and assists (3.4) per game this season.