Bridges racked up 21 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block over 37 minutes during Friday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors.

Bridges reached the 20-point mark for the first time since a Dec. 19 win over the Lakers, and he took advantage of a poor performance from Deandre Ayton and the absence of Devin Booker (groin) to carry the team on offense. He averaged 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in December.