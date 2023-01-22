Bridges produced 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 victory over the Pacers.

Bridges has scored at least 20 points in four games in a row, and in five of his last six outings, so he's been playing at a high level offensively, something the Suns desperately need given how shorthanded they've been in recent weeks due to a rash of injuries. Bridges is having a career-best season with averages of 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game so far.