Bridges produced 25 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, four assists, one block and one steal over 41 minutes during Saturday's 128-118 overtime victory over San Antonio.

Bridges continued his aggressive play Saturday night and finished strong in the overtime period to help Phoenix seal the victory. He's really stepped up on the offensive end this year with the added usage caused by all the injuries the team has had. Because of that, the fifth year forward is averaging career highs in points (16.5), rebounds (4.4) and assists (3.5) this season.