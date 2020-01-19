Bridges contributed 26 points (10-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 40 minutes during Saturday's 123-119 win over the Celtics.

Bridges finished with career highs in scoring and threes while amassing at least two steals and two blocks for the third time in the last 20 games. He also earned a season high minute total, and Bridges should continue to hold down the fort as the starting small forward for at least as long as Kelly Oubre (concussion) is held out.