Bridges posted 31 points (12-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and a block across 42 minutes in Wednesday's 129-117 win over the Timberwolves.

Bridges delivered his best performance of the season by a wide margin, surpassing the 30-point plateau for the first time, recording a season-high mark in steals and posting his second-highest tallies in both rebounds and assists. He should definitively get more touches on offense while Chris Paul (heel) is sidelined, so he might be in line for an uptick in usage -- and numbers -- in the short-term picture. Phoenix's next game will be against the Magic on Friday.