Bridges went for 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 101-88 win over the Jazz.

Bridges was one of six Suns who scored in double digits, but he paced the way with an accurate showing across the board. The 23-year-old was playing at a productive level before the season got suspended, averaging 12.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 35.8 minutes per game over his last 10 contests before play got suspended back in March.