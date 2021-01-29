Bridges notched 20 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), a rebound, five assists, two steals and a block across 32 minutes in Thursday's win over the Warriors.

Bridges scored 24 points against the Nuggets on Jan. 22, but that performance was sandwiched between three games in which he wasn't able to surpass the 11-point mark. Bridges is capable of lighting up the scoreboard on any given night, and while he remains an important player on the Suns' offensive scheme -- especially with Devin Booker (hamstring) out -- he needs to find more consistency with his scoring numbers in order to see a sizable uptick on his upside.