Suns' Mikal Bridges: Sent to Phoenix
Bridges was traded to the Suns in exchange for Zhaire Smith and the Heat's 2021 first round pick, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
After originally landing close to home in Philadelphia, Bridges was surprisingly sent to Phoenix after the Suns selected Zhaire Smith with the No. 16 pick in the draft. After being seen as a perfect fit on the 76ers, Bridges' fit in Phoenix isn't as clear given their current situation on the wing. With Devin Booker, Josh Jackson and T.J. Warren on the roster, Bridges may be fighting for minutes early on in his NBA career. Bridges, however, is viewed as a better spot up shooter than both Jackson and Warren and has great defensive upside - both of which are strong needs for the Suns in the backcourt and on the wing.
