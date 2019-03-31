Suns' Mikal Bridges: Serviceable line in loss
Bridges produced 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt) four rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes in the Suns' 120-115 loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday.
Bridges was back in double digits after a pair of clunkers over the last two games. The rookie had shot just 1-for-11 while averaging 2.5 points against the Jazz and Wizards in those contests, but Saturday's bump in usage helped bring about a much more serviceable return. Bridges figures to continue drawing starts at small forward for what remains of the season with Kelly Oubre, Jr. (thumb) sidelined, and he finished March with averages of 8.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals across 32.3 minutes.
