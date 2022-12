Bridges chipped in 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-7 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes during Sunday's 133-95 victory over the Spurs.

Bridges set a season high in shots made from three, leading the team in the category while finishing tied for the second-highest point total in the win. Bridgets has connected on five or more threes on three occasions this season.