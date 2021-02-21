Bridges had 19 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 28 minutes in Saturday's win over the Grizzlies.

Bridges missed just one shot from the field all game long and bounced back after scoring 10 or fewer points in three of his previous four contests. Bridges has struggled in terms of consistency of late but has been trending in the right direction it seems -- he has scored 15 or more points in five of his last eight contests.