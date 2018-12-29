Bridges supplied 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in the Suns' 118-102 loss to the Thunder on Friday.

The 22-year-old was back in double digits in the scoring column for the first time since Dec. 15, and he found his way to well-balanced contributions across the rest of the stat sheet as well. Bridges' shooting has been especially sharp lately, as he's drained 50 percent or more of his attempts in four of the last six games, one of his best stretches as a pro in that category thus far. Bridges' usage does continue to fluctuate a fair amount, but the rookie remains a solid option in deeper formats and a high-upside keeper/dynasty asset as well.