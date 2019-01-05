Suns' Mikal Bridges: Solid effort in loss Friday
Bridges finished with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three assists, three steals, one rebound, and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 121-111 loss to the Clippers.
Bridges bounced back after scoring just two points in his last game, ending with 10 points to go with a combined four steals and blocks. His scoring numbers continue to fluctuate from game-to-game but he makes up for it with consistent defensive production as well as improved three-point shooting. Despite the lack of scoring, Bridges is worth a look in standard formats.
