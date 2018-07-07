Suns' Mikal Bridges: Solid in Vegas Summer League debut

Bridges turned in 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one block across 18 minutes during the Suns' 92-85 win over the Mavericks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.

The 2018 first-round pick came off the bench and led the Suns' second unit on scoring with a near-perfect showing from the field. The Villanova product and surprise draft-day arrival via trade will look to put his best foot forward in summer league play despite his prospects for immediate minutes during his rookie season looking a bit murky at the moment. Bridges has accomplished veterans T.J. Warren and Trevor Ariza to contend with at small forward, as well as talented second-year swingman and summer league teammate Josh Jackson.