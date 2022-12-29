Bridges produced 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 127-102 loss to Washington.

It was a bit of a return to form for Bridges, who had averaged just 9.5 points a game over the prior four contests while going 4-for-14 (28.6 percent) from three-point range. The 26-year-old forward has had an up and down December, scoring 20 or more points in five of the first 10 games on the month before his recent skid, but the Suns will need some consistent offense from him heading into the new year with Devin Booker (groin) out for at least the next four weeks.