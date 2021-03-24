Bridges scored 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in a 110-100 victory over Miami on Tuesday.

Bridges was able to score in double figures for the sixth time in seven games since returning from the All-Star break. The forward has shot the ball well of late, making 57.6 percent of his attempts from the field and 44.4 percent from behind the arc over that same stretch. Bridges' strong defense also continued, and he has now recorded a steal in eight consecutive games.