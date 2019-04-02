Bridges furnished 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 41 minutes in the Suns' 122-113 win over the Cavaliers on Monday.

Bridges didn't do a whole more besides score, but his defensive contributions helped round out his final line nicely. The rookie has back-to-back double-digit scoring contributions after a two-game downturn in late March, and he should continue logging starts for what remains of the regular season now that Kelly Oubre, Jr. (thumb) is done for the campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories