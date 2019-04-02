Suns' Mikal Bridges: Solid scoring night in win
Bridges furnished 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 41 minutes in the Suns' 122-113 win over the Cavaliers on Monday.
Bridges didn't do a whole more besides score, but his defensive contributions helped round out his final line nicely. The rookie has back-to-back double-digit scoring contributions after a two-game downturn in late March, and he should continue logging starts for what remains of the regular season now that Kelly Oubre, Jr. (thumb) is done for the campaign.
