Bridges compiled 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three steals across 26 minutes in Saturday's 140-103 win over the Spurs.

Bridges only missed three shots in the decisive win, and like most of the starters, he gave way to other bench performers in the fourth quarter. The Suns still have a shot at the top spot in the West, but coach Monty Williams announced that some of his starters might sit Sunday in a second consecutive game against the Spurs. Bridges may be one of the players involved.