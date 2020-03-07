Suns' Mikal Bridges: Standout two-way effort in victory
Bridges posted 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 39 minutes during Friday's 127-117 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Bridges was one of many members of the Suns to step up in Deandre Ayton's (ankle) absence, reaching the 18-point mark for the first time since Feb. 10. Friday also marked the 10th time in Bridges' two-year career that he's posted at least two made threes, two steals and one block. Over the past five games, he's averaging 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 block across 38.0 minutes.
