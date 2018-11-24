Bridges will start Friday against the Bucks, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

When asked why the decision was made to bring Bridges back into the starting lineup, coach Igor Kokoskov noted, "[The Bucks are] switching a lot. We're gonna switch a lot. We gotta eat space. We need more length." As a result of the move, Isaiah Canaan will come off the bench and Devin Booker will start at point guard.