Bridges will start at power forward Tuesday against the Mavericks, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.

Bridges will get the nod over Dario Saric. In five previous starts this season, Bridges has averaged 10.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.8 minutes.

