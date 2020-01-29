Suns' Mikal Bridges: Starting Tuesday
Bridges will start at power forward Tuesday against the Mavericks, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.
Bridges will get the nod over Dario Saric. In five previous starts this season, Bridges has averaged 10.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.8 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...