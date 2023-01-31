Bridges finished Monday's 114-106 win over the Raptors with 29 points (12-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block across 39 minutes.

Bridges has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last nine appearances and is averaging 23.0 points, 5.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals with 50.0/91.7/43.5 shooting splits during that stretch. The fifth-year player has blossomed into a go-to player with Devin Booker (groin) and Chris Paul (hip) sidelined for extended periods, but even with the latter back in the lineup, Bridges continues to lead Phoenix's offense. He'll look to maintain his strong play in a home game against the Hawks on Wednesday.