Suns' Mikal Bridges: Sticks in starting role
Bridges had two points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 111-107 loss to the Thunder.
Bridges remained in the starting lineup but could not come through for those that added him in competitive leagues. While the production was disappointing, the playing time was certainly encouraging. He will be better than this on most nights and as long as he has a sizeable role, he should be considered in most 12-team leagues.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.