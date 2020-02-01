Bridges had two points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 111-107 loss to the Thunder.

Bridges remained in the starting lineup but could not come through for those that added him in competitive leagues. While the production was disappointing, the playing time was certainly encouraging. He will be better than this on most nights and as long as he has a sizeable role, he should be considered in most 12-team leagues.